Feds want to keep guns and money taken from suspected Kansas drug traffickers

Federal prosecutors want the government to keep guns and money seized from suspected drug traffickers who were charged with crimes in separate cases.

Indictments by grand juries were filed Wednesday against six people at the Wichita courthouse and against one person at the Kansas City courthouse. Five of the defendants face drug distribution or possession with intent to distribute charges, and four of those people are accused of illegally having guns.

Two others are suspected of breaking into Wichita and Lawrence pharmacies to steal drugs.

Court documents detail the criminal charges against the defendants.

David L. Delarosa, who is also known as the alias “Shy,” is charged with eight crimes in May and July 2018. He is accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possessing heroin with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number and two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Prosecutors filed for forfeiture of a Ruger Model LC9 9mm caliber handgun, a Hi-Point Model C9 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus Model PT111 9mm caliber handgun, ammunition and $8,624 in cash.

Bradley P. Davis is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. The alleged crimes happened in December 2017. Prosecutors filed for the forfeiture of a Springfield Armory 45 ACP pistol and an IMI .40 caliber pistol.

Cornel A. Owens is charged with possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of meth in February 2018 and illegally possessing a gun in March 2019. He was prohibited from having guns due to a previous conviction.

Prosecutors filed for the forfeiture of a Taurus PT-25 .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm, as well as accompanying ammo.

Laveil D. Mansaw is charged with possessed marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun in February 2019. Prosecutors filed for the forfeiture of a 9mm Taurus pistol and ammunition.

Danny Del Real is charged with seven counts of distributing meth between September 2018 and July 2019. The indictment alleges he distributed a combined total of just over 2,000 grams of meth in those cases. Prosecutors also asked for a monetary judgment representing the proceeds of the alleged crimes.

Jeremy Ballew and Danielle Monserrate are charged with two counts of burglary involving controlled substances. They allegedly broke into Sigler Pharmacy in Lawrence and Dandurand Pharmacy in Wichita in October 2017 with the intent to steal drugs.