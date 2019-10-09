Wichita woman prepared false tax returns that claimed ineligible credits, feds say

SHARE COPY LINK

Federal prosecutors alleged that a Wichita woman prepared false tax returns that claimed ineligible credits.

Sonia Hernandez-Smith, 41, is charged with 20 counts of making false statements in federal tax returns, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Wednesday in a news release. She is accused of preparing returns for taxpayers in 2013, 2014 and 2015 that falsely claimed the child tax credit, additional child tax credit and earned income credit.

Henrandez-Smith could face up to three years in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000 on each count if she is convicted.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW