Standoff in Hutchinson puts schools on lockdown

SHARE COPY LINK

The Hutchinson Police Department and Reno County Emergency Response Team have a home surrounded on the 700 block of E. 10th, the Hutchinson Police Department said Wednesday.

Shortly after noon, the official confirmed they were on scene. The person said police responded to a call at 10:07 a.m. Police have not been able to contact anyone inside, she said.

The Hutchinson News reported police responded to a domestic violence call where a shot was fired. The woman escaped without harm but one person remained inside, The News reported.

The location is near the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Just beyond that is Hutchinson High School. The Hutchinson school district posted on Facebook that the high school along with McCandless and Faris elementary schools were on “soft lockdowns.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Outside doors are locked and classes continue,” the post stated. “When we have additional information from law enforcement, we will share that information.”

This story will be updated.