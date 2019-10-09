Wichita man sentenced for gas station robbery

A Wichita man was ordered Tuesday to serve seven years in federal prison for robbing a local Quik Trip last year, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

Willie Smith, 39, pleaded guilty to robbing the Quik Trip at 1532 S. Seneca. He admitted to showing the clerk what appeared to be a revolver and demanding money during the hold up. When investigators later searched Smith’s apartment, they found a black BB gun thought to be used in three robberies, McAllister said.

Smith also robbed the Express Mart at 565 S. Market and Pete’s Liquor at 332 W. Harry last year, according to the news release. In each of those robberies, he showed employees what appeared to be a revolver, McAllister said.

