Topeka man arrested after armed robberies of two Wichita dollar stores

A 25-year-old Topeka man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at Wichita Family Dollar stores during the week, police said.

Toney D. Williams was arrested Friday morning after being found in a vehicle in the 500 block of Chautauqua, Wichita police said. Williams was arrested in connection with armed robberies at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at the 2301 S. Seneca Street store and at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the 1031 South Meridian Avenue store. In both cases, the man pointed a handgun at a female employee and took cash before leaving on foot.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Williams was released from prison in January after serving a sentence for criminal possession of a firearm. He is currently on parole.