Two teens with gun, drugs are in custody after chase and wreck, Wichita police say

Two teenagers were arrested with a handgun and marijuana early Friday morning after a chase that led to a wreck near Douglas and Meridian, Wichita police said.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said officers were advised about a suspect with a firearm and drugs. Two officers, Davidson said, saw a 16-year-old boy get into the passenger seat of a red 2006 Ford Freestyle. They tried to stop the vehicle when the 18-year-old driver took off at around midnight.

“A short vehicle pursuit ensued until the vehicle was involved in a minor crash at Douglas and Richmond,” Davidson said. “Both (Jacob) Caddell and the 16-year-old male fled the vehicle on foot and officers were able to locate both of them quickly in the area and arrest them without incident.”

Jacob Caddell was arrested on outstanding warrants. Davidson said officers are investigating whether Caddell was under the influence of alcohol. Caddell has warrants for a 2019 aggravated robbery case and a 2018 theft case involving a firearm, according jail records.

The 16-year-old, who was not named, was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and on an outstanding warrant.

Davidson did not know the type of warrant for the 16-year-old or the amount of marijuana.