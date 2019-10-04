Wichita police need help finding two kids who ran away

Police are looking for 9-year-old Saydece Henderson and 12-year-old Santana Henderson, who are considered runaways. Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are asking the public for help finding two children who ran away from home.

Saydece Henderson, 9, and Santana Henderson, 12, were last seen near Central and Tyler Road around 5 p.m. Thursday. They were reported missing about four hours later. The Wichita Police Department say the children are considered runaways.

The younger child, Saydece, is insulin dependent, police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said by email.

Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

