Wichita police need help finding two kids who ran away

Police are looking for 9-year-old Saydece Henderson and 12-year-old Santana Henderson, who are considered runaways.
Police are looking for 9-year-old Saydece Henderson and 12-year-old Santana Henderson, who are considered runaways. Courtesy photo Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are asking the public for help finding two children who ran away from home.

Saydece Henderson, 9, and Santana Henderson, 12, were last seen near Central and Tyler Road around 5 p.m. Thursday. They were reported missing about four hours later. The Wichita Police Department say the children are considered runaways.

The younger child, Saydece, is insulin dependent, police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said by email.

Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.
