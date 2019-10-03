Derby student arrested with unloaded gun in backpack, district says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Derby High School student was arrested Thursday morning after a tip led to staff finding an unloaded handgun in the student’s backpack.

The Derby School District posted on Facebook that the student was questioned after staff got a tip that the student had drugs. The student was questioned, the post says, and searched, with the gun being secured by the school resource officer without incident. The student was arrested by the Derby Police Department.

“No threat was made towards students or staff at any time,” the post stated. “Because no threat was made and the student was immediately secured, a lockdown was not necessitated. We take all threats seriously.”