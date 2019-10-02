Teens arrested with stolen guns after drive-by shooting, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Two teens were arrested Tuesday night — with two stolen firearms — in connection with a drive-by shooting on Monday in the 300 block of West 27th Street.

An 11-year-old boy had minor injuries from glass debris caused by the gunshots.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said the two teens were documented gang members who he thought fired several shots at “potentially the wrong residence.” A neighborhood resident called police to say that the four-door white sedan they were looking for was back in the neighborhood.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found the 17-year-old and 16-year-old, as well as a firearm in the vehicle and one on one of the suspects. Allred said the guns were stolen from vehicles in Topeka and Wichita.

Police think the guns were used in the drive-by shooting.

Allred said the teens were arrested without incident.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault and battery and criminal discharge of a firearm. The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, aggravated assault and battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.