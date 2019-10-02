Kansas deputies seize meth estimated to be worth $100,000

SHARE COPY LINK

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly five pounds of methamphetamine — which has a six-digit street value — after a short pursuit and arrest of a wanted Great Bend man, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office: Roosevelt T. Henderson had warrants in Barton and Russell counties when deputies spotted the vehicle they know Henderson to drive on Sept. 30. At around 3:35 p.m., Sheriff Brian Bellendir tried to stop the driver of a 2007 GMC Yukon and a short chase started in west Great Bend. The driver then pulled into a driveway and struck part of a home while trying to enter the garage. He ran inside carrying a package.

“With permission of the occupants of the residence sheriff’s officers entered the house and determined Henderson was hiding in the attic,” the news release stated. “After a short standoff Henderson surrendered to deputies without incident.”

The release says deputies seized five pounds of meth worth more than $100,000. Henderson was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

Henderson had no bond. The Barton County warrant stemmed from charges in a Sept. 13 drug raid, according to the release.