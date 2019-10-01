11-year-old injured in north Wichita drive-by shooting, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

An 11-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in north Wichita on Monday, Wichita police said.

Wichita police Officer Kevin Wheeler said officers were called at around 8:30 p.m. Monday night to the 300 block of West 27th Street. They found a home occupied by five people had been shot at. Four of the occupants were minors, and the 11-year-old boy had minor injuries from glass debris caused by the gunfire.

This is the second time in a week a youth has been injured in a drive-by shooting.

On Sept, 25, a 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a nighttime drive-by in the 2500 block of North Burns. The two shootings are within a couple miles of each other.

“It’s too early to say if it’s related,” Wheeler said. “It’s very early in the investigation.”

Wheeler said they recovered “several” bullet casings in the latest shooting. Wheeler said they are looking for a white, four-door sedan possibly linked to the shooting.