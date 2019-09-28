Man found in Wichita parking lot could have been stabbed in self-defense, police say

Man stabbed in parking lot A 38-year-old man underwent surgery after being stabbed in the left rib cage Saturday in the parking lot of US Logo Companies near the corner of N. West and W. St Louis streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 38-year-old man underwent surgery after being stabbed in the left rib cage Saturday in the parking lot of US Logo Companies near the corner of N. West and W. St Louis streets.

A 38-year-old man underwent surgery after being stabbed in the left rib cage Saturday in the parking lot of US Logo Companies near the corner of N. West and W. St Louis streets.

Wichita Police Department Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said they were called around 11:05 a.m. for the stabbing. They found the stabbed man in critical condition, though he’s expected to recover, Nedbalek said. The man was walking with his bicycle when he came across two men walking.

“It’s sounding more that he confronted the other two and there was a struggle over some property,” Nedbalek said. “After containing (the two men), it’s sounding more along the lines as it could be more of a self-defense issue.”

Nedbalek said the other two men were found a few blocks away. The police had detained the two men for further questioning. Nedbalek said the man who stabbed the other had a warrant for his arrest. He also said police have recovered a pocket knife.