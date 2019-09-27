Police investigating reported shooting in southeast Wichita

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wichita police are investigating a reported shooting in southeast.

An incident was reported at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Pinecrest, near Harry and Oliver. Sedgwick County Emergency Communications would not say what was reported, only giving the time and location of the call.

Pinecrest was blocked south of Harry until about 3 p.m., and several students walking home from Curtis Middle School have had to walk around the crime scene to get home.

The police scanner indicated two people were shot, but that has not been confirmed by Wichita police, who have not commented.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.