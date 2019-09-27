Sedgwick jail deputy arrested for thefts, including one against another deputy

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Sedgwick County deputy remained jailed Friday after being arrested for two counts of theft, including one where he allegedly took $320 from a friend and coworker.

“Former (friends) I would say at this point,” Sheriff Jeff Easter said.

Detention deputy Alexander J. Whiteman has been on administrative leave since the investigation started into two thefts on Sept. 5. One occurred at the Hidden Lake Golf Course in Derby, when deputies were called about the theft of a few hundred dollar range finder stolen from the pro shop. A deputy, Easter said, identified 23-year-old Whiteman on the surveillance video.

Whiteman has since returned the range finder, Easter said.

That same day Whiteman is accused of stealing $320 from the home of another deputy. Easter said Whiteman has been with the department roughly 26 months.

“We have civil service policy that we have to go by that is due process and standards,” Easter said about why Whiteman hasn’t been terminated. “It’s one of the first speeches I give them is we will not tolerate you lying, and we will not tolerate you committing a crime. If you do either one of those things you will not be employed here at the sheriff’s office.”

Easter said Whiteman doesn’t have a prior record. Whiteman had a bond listed at $2,500.