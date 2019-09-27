East High School on lockdown as police investigate report of shots fired in area

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

East High School is on lockdown after shots were reported in the area.

Dispatch said the call came for shots fired near Douglas and Grove around 12:15 p.m. Police are investigating. A teacher told The Eagle the school went into lockdown toward the end of lunch. Teachers were asked to report headcounts and keep students locked in their rooms.

“No one has been reported injured,” officer Kevin Wheeler said. “There was an off-campus incident involving possible shots being fired near the school. The school was not involved. Officers are investigating this incident.”

This story will be updated.