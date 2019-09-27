8-year-old girl dies in three-vehicle accident in west Wichita

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An 8-year-old girl died after being ejected in a three-vehicle accident Thursday night at Taft and South West Street.

Officer Paul Cruz said police responded at around 6:45 p.m. A 32-year-old woman driving a Lincoln Navigator, headed south on South West Street, tried to turn left in front of a northbound Jeep driven by a 28-year-old man, Cruz said.

The Navigator overturned and the 8-year-old was ejected. The Navigator also collided with a Dodge Challenger, driven by a 39-year-old man, that was stopped at a red light on Taft. The driver of the Challenger and all six occupants of the Navigator were taken to the hospital.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Navigator, police said, was also occupied by a 33-year-old woman, a 5-year-old girl and boy and a 2-year-old girl.

Police said they are investigating if alcohol was a factor.

