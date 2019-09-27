Crime & Courts
8-year-old girl dies in three-vehicle accident in west Wichita
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
An 8-year-old girl died after being ejected in a three-vehicle accident Thursday night at Taft and South West Street.
Officer Paul Cruz said police responded at around 6:45 p.m. A 32-year-old woman driving a Lincoln Navigator, headed south on South West Street, tried to turn left in front of a northbound Jeep driven by a 28-year-old man, Cruz said.
The Navigator overturned and the 8-year-old was ejected. The Navigator also collided with a Dodge Challenger, driven by a 39-year-old man, that was stopped at a red light on Taft. The driver of the Challenger and all six occupants of the Navigator were taken to the hospital.
The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Navigator, police said, was also occupied by a 33-year-old woman, a 5-year-old girl and boy and a 2-year-old girl.
Police said they are investigating if alcohol was a factor.
Comments