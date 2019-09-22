Crime & Courts
Wichita police arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder in shooting
A Wichita man has been arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting.
Sedgwick County Jail booking reports show a Wichita Police Department officer arrested Hunter Spencer Thomas Peach on Saturday. Peach was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.
Peach was arrested in the area of 31st Street South and K-15.
Additional information from Wichita police was not immediately available on Sunday.
