Wichita police arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder in shooting

A Wichita man has been arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting.

Sedgwick County Jail booking reports show a Wichita Police Department officer arrested Hunter Spencer Thomas Peach on Saturday. Peach was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

Peach was arrested in the area of 31st Street South and K-15.

Additional information from Wichita police was not immediately available on Sunday.

