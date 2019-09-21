Crime & Courts
Man in serious condition after being shot near 15th and Holyoke, police say
A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper chest after being shot near 15th and Holyoke on Saturday afternoon.
“Right now he’s in surgery,” Wichita Sgt. Vanessa Rusco said. “They’re serious injuries.”
Rusco said they found one shell casing, believed to be from a handgun, on the opposite side of 15th Street from where the man was shot. Rusco said they were looking for a four-door vehicle they think is tied to the incident. She didn’t give any more specifics.
“We do know that there was some vehicle that was involved and that he was shot in the street at 15th and Holyoke,” she said.
This story will be updated.
