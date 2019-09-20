Work truck catches fire after fleeing driver hits fifth vehicle at Webb and Kellogg

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Wichita man in his 30s led police on a roughly 15-minute chase Thursday night that ended when he hit a fifth vehicle at Webb and Kellogg streets and his work truck caught fire.

Andover police Capt. Joseph Schroeder said officers were called after 9:30 p.m. by a customer at Los Cocos, 324 Cloud Avenue. The caller said an intoxicated man driving a pickup truck and trailer hit two unoccupied cars in the parking lot and then took off.

Schroeder said an officer spotted the black Chevy pickup not far from the restaurant and tried to make a stop at U.S. 54 and Andover roads. The driver didn’t stop and went west into Wichita.

He hit the retaining wall along Kellogg just west of K-96 then struck two vehicles at a red light at Zelta and Kellogg streets. He then hit another vehicle about 1.5 miles away at Webb and Kellogg streets, disabling his truck which then caught fire, Schroeder said.

The man was arrested without any further incident. A passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Schroeder said the name of the driver would be released after charges were filed. They weren’t filed as of the end of the business day Friday.

Schroeder said the man refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Schroeder said he thought all of the vehicles hit were occupied by a driver. All of them reported minor injuries but none were taken to the hospital, he said.