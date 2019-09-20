Wichita man sentenced to 15 years in 2018 fatal shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 24-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Friday to 15 1/2 years in prison for the February 2018 fatal shooting of Deonte “Bud” Mitchell.

According to a news release from District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office: Douglas Pete pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm and interference with law enforcement. On Feb. 24, 2018, officers found 25-year-old Mitchell dead, lying on the curb in front of a house in the 1600 block of South Faulders with a gunshot wound in his back.

Police said Mitchell was leaving a house party after a disturbance around 1 a.m.

“A witness on the front porch of the house told police she heard two shots and saw Pete in a black hooded sweatshirt pointing a handgun in the direction of Mr. Mitchell,” the release said. “Pete later claimed the shooting was an accident.”

Before sentencing, Pete apologized to the victim’s family, but provided no motive for the killing, according to the release.