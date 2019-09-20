Scammer ‘once again’ claiming to be Sheriff’s Office employee. Don’t fall for it

Watch police officer have fun with an IRS scammer In a warning about IRS scam call season, the Midland Police Department in Texas shared a video on Facebook of Officer Stief's 30 minute-phone call with "six different 'IRS' representatives." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a warning about IRS scam call season, the Midland Police Department in Texas shared a video on Facebook of Officer Stief's 30 minute-phone call with "six different 'IRS' representatives."

If you got a call from someone claiming to be a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employee, it could be fake.

The agency on Friday said it has “once again” been told that a scammer is identifying himself as a Sheriff’s Office employee or a Drug Enforcement Agency agent.

Sometimes the scammer or scammers claim the people they’re calling are victims of identify theft and ask for their social security numbers, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Scammers often use caller ID spoofing technology to make calls appear as if they are coming from a local number. During the calls, scammers sound official and “make good people feel desperate and concerned,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Please don’t fall into this trap. Do not give your personal information, including your social security number, out to someone who calls you,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hang up instead.

The agency also urged people to avoid paying people who call with these stories. That includes giving out credit and debit card numbers and sending gift cards or prepaid debt cards.

If you want to verify that a call from a person claiming to be a Sheriff’s Office employee is legitimate, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3880.

If you have fallen victim to a scam, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.