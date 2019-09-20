Newton man arrested after reported threat of possible workplace violence

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Harvey County authorities have arrested a Newton man who allegedly made threats against the business where he works.

North Newton police arrested Jacob A. Owens, 27, at his home shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of one count of criminal threat. A Harvey County news release says a person reported threats that Owens allegedly posted on a personal social media account to law enforcement earlier Thursday evening, at around 8:50 p.m.

The post, on Facebook, involved a “threat of potential violence,” county spokesman Kyle McCaskey said by email.

Owens works at Lippert Components, 600 W. 24th St. in North Newton.

“The individual that reported these posts absolutely did the right thing. We always encourage people to report information like this,” North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan said in the news release.

“We take this extremely serious, and we will investigate.”

Police say the threat was isolated and no one is currently in danger. Harvey County did not give details about what exactly was said that prompted Owens’ arrest.

Owens’ didn’t have a bond amount listed Friday morning on the Harvey County Jail’s online inmate log. Criminal threat is a felony.

The Newton Police Department and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.