Crime & Courts
Man beaten, stabbed by stepson in south Wichita, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A 26-year-old Wichita man beat and stabbed his stepfather Thursday night during an altercation at a home in the 4800 block of S. Fern.
That’s near the intersection of south Seneca and west 47th Street.
Wichita police officer Charley Davidson said Tyler Lewis went to his stepfather’s home and, during a disturbance, beat him with a baseball bat and stabbed him “multiple times” with a knife before taking off. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m.
Officers arrested Lewis around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of S. Topeka. The 59-year-old stepfather, Davidson said, was taken to the hospital and is in fair condition.
This story will be updated.
Comments