Three arrested, accused of participating in meth operation in Great Bend

Three search warrants — including one at a business — netted three arrests, money, drugs and firearms Friday in Great Bend.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were in connection to a methamphetamine distribution operation.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office conducted the first warrant around 10 a.m. at 1411 20th Street and arrested 32-year-old Roosevelt “Ty” Henderson of Great Bend. The arrest happened after Henderson tried to flush the meth, clogging the toilet, the office said in a press release. Deputies also found a large amount of cash and a handgun. Henderson’s bond was set at $300,000. Around 10:45 a.m., deputies and detectives hit 260 N. Washington just outside of city limits and arrested John Paul Zapata on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute meth and a felon in possession of a firearm. Money was seized as well.

Around 12:15 p.m., deputies executed the final warrant at Affordable Tire and Auto, 4908 10th Street. There they found “evidence of distribution of methamphetamine” and a stolen firearm, according to the press release. Brett Denning, 51, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and meth. Denning posted the $10,000 bond, the release stated.

“More than $23,000 of suspected drug money and one vehicle were seized in today’s operations,” the press release said.