Wichita police, WSU plan to partner to match gun ballistics from crime scenes faster
Federal dollars and a match from Wichita State University will help the city’s police department match gun ballistics from different scenes in a faster way.
The Wichita Police Department announced Thursday the initiative that will bring on a technician and a roughly $350,000 piece of technology for identifying ballistics. Both will be housed at WSU, which will also use the technology for its criminal justice program.
Currently, the department sends ballistics to Topeka before they are categorized in a system. It takes weeks or months, Chief Gordon Ramsay said. The new process will streamline the work to a few days.
It’s expected to be up in running in the next couple of months. The technology will allow officers will be able to track ballistics fired from the same gun at different scenes much faster.
The $750,000 grant over three years is from the Bureau of Justice Administration. WPD will pay for their half of the $350,000 machine using federal dollars. The department will use the remainder of the money to help fund a certified firearm examiner and a records management system for the department and surrounding agencies to share data.
