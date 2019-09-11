Great Bend police stopped a car from Wichita. They found a half pound of meth inside

The Wichita Eagle

A 52-year-old Wichita man was arrested Wednesday in Great Bend with roughly half a pound of methamphetamine after surveillance for a drug investigation, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a press release, John P. Stark Jr. was arrested after a police dog hit on the drugs in a 2010 Chrysler Sebring driven by Stark. Officers stopped Stark near the intersection of 10th and Jefferson streets. Stark attempted to run and was captured by Great Bend Police.

“Sheriff’s office detectives believe Stark has been trafficking methamphetamine between Wichita and Great Bend,” the press release stated.

Stark’s bond was set at $300,000. Sedgwick County records show a conviction for a 2014 theft case for a John P. Stark Jr.