Shooter near Wichita DCF building pleads guilty

Sheriff Jeff Easter explains why deputy shot man near DCF building Richard J. Gore, 60, of Wichita appeared to be intoxicated and was waving around and firing a handgun in a field near the Department for Children and Families building near Pawnee and Oliver when a witness called police at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richard J. Gore, 60, of Wichita appeared to be intoxicated and was waving around and firing a handgun in a field near the Department for Children and Families building near Pawnee and Oliver when a witness called police at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday.

The man who fired more than a dozen rounds near a Kansas Department of Children and Families building in Wichita pleaded guilty on Monday and could face prison time during a Nov. 6 sentencing, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

On Nov. 27, 2018, police were called by an off-duty officer who was working at the building, 2601 Oliver. Another caller told dispatch the man was shooting at the building. However, Bennett said, there was “no evidence” that he hit the building.

Officers found 63-year-old Richard J. Gore, who appeared to be intoxicated, near the building firing off .40 caliber rounds from a handgun. When Gore appeared to turn the gun toward officers, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired two rounds from a rifle, court documents show.

The second hit Gore in the shoulder area. Nineteen .40 caliber shell casings were recovered from the area where Gore was shooting, court documents show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gore was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on an officer, discharging a firearm and aggravated criminal threat. He pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal threat.

In agreeing to drop the other charges, Bennett said: “Specific consideration was given to the defendant’s level of intoxication and ensuring suitable accountability for the criminal events.”

Bennett added Gore could face as much as 11 years and four months in prison, depending on his criminal history score, but he will recommend probation.

Judge Seth L. Rundle will have discretion in the case.

The probation terms include random drug testing, not being allowed on the property or the “creek area behind the DCF building where the crime occurred,” and undergoing a mental health evaluation and following recommendations after it.