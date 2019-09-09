Crime & Courts
Wichita police DUI check lane nets one drugged driver, no drunk drivers in 360 stops
A DUI check lane late Saturday night and early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of one drugged driver and no drunk drivers, Wichita police said.
The Wichita Police Department’s traffic section and Patrol West officers partnered with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in conducting the DUI check lane outside a church along 21st Street North near Woodchuck Street, said police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz. That’s about halfway between Ridge and Tyler in the northwest part of the city.
Law enforcement stopped 360 drivers between about 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, Cruz said.
Officers performed standardized field sobriety tests on 13 drivers and arrested one on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Another driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.
Citations were issued to 11 drivers for no seat belt, two for child restraints, one for driving while suspended and one for driving while revoked. Officers issued an additional 35 citations for other traffic and equipment violations.
The check lane was funded by a grant from the Impaired Driving Deterrence Program. Funding for the program comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
