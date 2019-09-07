Wanted Wichita man faces additional charges after pursuit, wreck

A short pursuit with a wanted man ended Friday evening at the intersection of Douglas and Green streets after the man crashed a sedan into an SUV.

A 26-year-old Wichita man who absconded from parole two months after being released from prison faces additional charges after leading officers on a short chase that ended when he crashed into another vehicle Friday, police said.

Brian James Scovel was taken into custody after a pursuit that lasted a couple of minutes and ended at the intersection of Douglas and Green streets, a few blocks from where it started on the 100 block of N. Ash Street. The Wichita Police Department assisted Kansas Department of Corrections officials in the chase that started at 5:12 p.m.

Officers said they went to arrest Scovel as he left a residence. He hopped in a grey Ford Fusion and a woman that police did not identify hopped in the passenger seat. Scovel headed south on Green Street, ran a stop sign at Douglas Avenue and crashed into an eastbound Ford Explorer driven by an unidentified woman, police said.

An official originally said the driver of the Explorer was a man.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Explorer overturned in the intersection and the Fusion came to rest on the grass in front of Wichita Band Instrument. Officer Kevin Wheeler said everyone involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Scovel remains in Sedgwick County Jail with no bond. Additional possible charges from Friday’s chase include aggravated battery, driving with a suspended license, fleeing and eluding and several traffic-related charges.

Scovel had been at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility since 2015 before being released on June 24, KDOC records show. He absconded on Aug. 22. Scovel has prior convictions for aggravated assault, drugs, forgery and theft.