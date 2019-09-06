Pursuit of wanted Wichita man ends in collision at Douglas intersection

A short pursuit of a wanted man ended Friday evening at the intersection of Douglas and Green streets after the man crashed a sedan into an SUV.

Officer Paul Cruz said the Wichita Police Department was assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Office in arresting the Wichita man when he hopped in the driver’s seat of a Ford Fusion around 5:12 p.m. A woman got in the passenger seat. The man stopped briefly, but when officers tried to talk to him, he took off again.

The man was an absconder from the Kansas Department of Corrections, Cruz said.

He added the chase spanned a few blocks before the man plowed into a Ford Explorer.

The man was headed south of Green Street and the SUV was going east on Douglas Avenue, Cruz said. The SUV overturned and stopped in the intersection. The Fusion came to rest on the southwest corner, on the grass in front of Wichita Band Instrument.

All three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Cruz said.