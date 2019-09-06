Crime & Courts
Bel Aire man dies from injuries he got during Aug. 21 dispute in Dillons’ parking lot
Wichita had its 21st homicide of 2019 after a man died Thursday morning from injuries in an Aug. 21 dispute at a Dillons’ parking lot.
Haley Collins, 33, died at a Wichita hospital. Officer Charley Davidson said 35-year-old Steven Speakman, who has been incarcerated since the incident, could now face a first-degree murder charge. Davidson said the two knew each other and got into a dispute around 2 a.m. in the grocery store parking lot, 2244 N. Rock Road.
Police found the Bel Aire man unconscious when they arrived. Davidson said he didn’t believe Speakman, of Wichita, used a weapon. Speakman has a bond set at $250,000.
