Winfield High School employee charged with indecent liberties with student

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A 21-year-old Winfield High School employee was charged Wednesday with indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16 in connection with an off-campus incident with a student, Cowley County Attorney Larry Schwartz said.

The Winfield Police Department reported Brenden Jantzen, a first-year employee, was arrested after the teenager and a parent reported the incident on Sunday. Jantzen was arrested that day and remained in jail until posting a $5,000 bond Wednesday afternoon. He’s scheduled to appear again in court on Sept. 25.

Superintendent Nathan Reed said the school board would likely decide Monday on Jantzen’s employment. He is the in-school suspension supervisor and maintenance employee. Reed said a background check was done when Jantzen was hired.

“That is our policy for all our staff and volunteers to do a background check,” he said.