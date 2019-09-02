Wichita police arrest man on suspicion of murder in 2014 shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Wichita police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection to a 2014 shooting.

Sedgwick County Jail booking reports show the Wichita Police Department arrested James Leon Edwards on Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder. The police case number for Edwards’s arrest is connected to the Oct. 9, 2014, shooting death of Nathaniel Jackson, court records show.

Emergency dispatchers received a call late that night from inside a home in the 1500 block of North Minnesota, police said at the time. Jackson was the only person found inside. He was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

Sedgwick County District Court records show Michael D. Davis was originally charged with first-degree murder in Jackson’s death. Prosecutors said the killing happened while in the commission of an inherently dangerous felony — a cocaine sale, an aggravated robbery or both. Edwards was listed as a witness for the prosecution in the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The case was ultimately dropped at the request of the state in January 2015, and Davis was released from jail.

District Attorney Marc Bennett previously told The Eagle that his office asked the court to dismiss the charge against Davis after “concerns came to light during the course of the investigation.” He did not give specifics. The dismissal was made without prejudice, meaning the case could be refiled later.

“We only have one chance to get it right,” Bennett said.

Edwards, 57, of Wichita, is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.