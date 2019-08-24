Crime & Courts

Wichita motorcycle race crash killed 19-year-old, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

A motorcycle race turned fatal early Saturday morning when a 19-year-old racer collided with a car in southwest Wichita, police say.

Wichita police said the 19-year-old man and another motorcyclist were racing near Harry and Southwest Boulevard when a gold Toyota turned onto the street. The motorcyclists were racing southbound and the car was turning to go north, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the the wreck at the 1700 block of South Southwest Drive. A 19-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries in the crash, Davidson said.

The other motorcyclist had left the scene of the crash.

A 44-year-old male driver and a passenger in the Toyota were injured in the crash, but the injuries were non-life-threatening, Davidson said.

“Speed is believed to be a factor,” he said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Wichita police have not yet released the identity of the 19-year-old that died in the crash.

Chance Swaim
Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  