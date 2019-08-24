Crime & Courts
Wichita motorcycle race crash killed 19-year-old, police say
A motorcycle race turned fatal early Saturday morning when a 19-year-old racer collided with a car in southwest Wichita, police say.
Wichita police said the 19-year-old man and another motorcyclist were racing near Harry and Southwest Boulevard when a gold Toyota turned onto the street. The motorcyclists were racing southbound and the car was turning to go north, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.
Around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the the wreck at the 1700 block of South Southwest Drive. A 19-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries in the crash, Davidson said.
The other motorcyclist had left the scene of the crash.
A 44-year-old male driver and a passenger in the Toyota were injured in the crash, but the injuries were non-life-threatening, Davidson said.
“Speed is believed to be a factor,” he said, but the investigation is ongoing.
Wichita police have not yet released the identity of the 19-year-old that died in the crash.
