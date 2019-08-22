Police look for robber who threatened, stole money from Wichita gas station employee

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Police are asking the public for tips that will help them find a robber who threatened and stole money from a Wichita gas station employee Wednesday night.

Officer Charley Davidson said a 26-year-old Presto Convenience Store employee told officers that a man or teen he didn’t know came into the gas station branch where he was working at about 10:35 p.m. and ordered him to turn over cash. The robber told the employee that he had a gun, Davidson said.

After the employee gave him money, the robber ran away from the business, in the 1200 block of South Rock Road. He was last seen headed south, Davidson said.

Davidson described the robber as a thin black male in his late teens who is about 5-foot-4 and was wearing black pants and a hooded sweatshirt during the robbery. He asked anyone who knows the robber’s identity or who saw him to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Crime Stoppers tips, which are anonymous and may lead to a cash reward, can also be left online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 mobile app.