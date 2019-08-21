Liquor store robber raised bottle of alcohol in air while demanding money, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man who robbed a Wichita liquor store Saturday morning used a bottle of alcohol during the crime, police said.

Officers were called at around 11 a.m. to Louie’s Liquor in the 2700 block of South Hydraulic, the Wichita Police Department said in a Facebook post. A 52-year-old male employee told police that a man “grabbed a bottle of liquor, raised it in the air and demanded money.”

The man ran from the store after he was given money, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW