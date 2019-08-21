Crime & Courts
Liquor store robber raised bottle of alcohol in air while demanding money, police say
A man who robbed a Wichita liquor store Saturday morning used a bottle of alcohol during the crime, police said.
Officers were called at around 11 a.m. to Louie’s Liquor in the 2700 block of South Hydraulic, the Wichita Police Department said in a Facebook post. A 52-year-old male employee told police that a man “grabbed a bottle of liquor, raised it in the air and demanded money.”
The man ran from the store after he was given money, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
