Man dies two weeks after being hit by car in downtown Wichita, police say

A man has died two weeks after he was hurt in a downtown Wichita crash.

Kestrno Rodriguez, 46, of Wichita, died Saturday of injuries sustained in an Aug. 2 vehicle versus pedestrian wreck, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Emergency crews found Rodriguez in the street after they were called at around 5:40 a.m. that day to an injury accident at Central and Market. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators determined a 44-year-old man was driving a 2007 Hyundai Accent east on Central while Rodriguez was walking in the street, Davidson said. The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.

