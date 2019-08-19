Crime & Courts
Wichita police investigating after one person reportedly hurt in late-night shooting
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that reportedly left one person hurt.
Emergency crews were called at around 10:52 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of South Market, near Broadway and Mount Vernon in south Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The supervisor said she was not permitted to say whether anyone was injured.
Emergency radio traffic indicated one patient had a “through and through” gunshot wound to their right arm.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
