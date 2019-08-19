Wichita police investigating after one person reportedly hurt in late-night shooting

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that reportedly left one person hurt.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:52 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of South Market, near Broadway and Mount Vernon in south Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The supervisor said she was not permitted to say whether anyone was injured.

Emergency radio traffic indicated one patient had a “through and through” gunshot wound to their right arm.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW