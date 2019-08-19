Wichita police looking for man who shot front window of Spanish radio station La Raza

Wichita police look for man who shot front window of La Raza radio station The Wichita Police Department is looking for the man with a gun who is seen on surveillance video shooting out the front window of Spanish radio station 99.7 FM La Raza early Sunday morning. (Aug. 19, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita Police Department is looking for the man with a gun who is seen on surveillance video shooting out the front window of Spanish radio station 99.7 FM La Raza early Sunday morning. (Aug. 19, 2019)

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a man with a gun who shot a radio station’s front window early Sunday morning.

Police shared surveillance video of the shooting in a Facebook post and said it happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. A man pulls out a handgun and shoots out the front window of Spanish radio station 99.7 FM La Raza, in the 1600 block of East Central.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW