Wichita police looking for man who shot front window of Spanish radio station La Raza
Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a man with a gun who shot a radio station’s front window early Sunday morning.
Police shared surveillance video of the shooting in a Facebook post and said it happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. A man pulls out a handgun and shoots out the front window of Spanish radio station 99.7 FM La Raza, in the 1600 block of East Central.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
