Wichita police investigating shooting near Oliver and Harry, dispatch says
The Wichita Police Department is investigation a Monday evening shooting.
Emergency crews were called at around 6:01 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of East Boston, near Oliver and Harry, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The supervisor said she was not able to confirm whether anyone was injured.
Emergency radio traffic indicated a patient with a gunshot wound was in critical condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
