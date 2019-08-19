Wichita police investigating shooting near Oliver and Harry, dispatch says

File photo

The Wichita Police Department is investigation a Monday evening shooting.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:01 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of East Boston, near Oliver and Harry, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. The supervisor said she was not able to confirm whether anyone was injured.

Emergency radio traffic indicated a patient with a gunshot wound was in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

