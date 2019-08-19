Carjacking suspect arrested after Sunday night police chase, Wichita cops say

A Wichita man suspected of armed robbery in a carjacking has been arrested after leading police on a chase Sunday night.

Two police officers were working an assignment focusing on violent crime when at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday they spotted a maroon vehicle at Kellogg and Oliver, Officer Charley Davidson said. The vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking case.

The officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled from police. Davidson said the pursuit continued to the 1900 block of North Minnesota, where the vehicle was stopped with the assistance of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was arrested without further incident.

He was identified by police as 21-year-old Victor Manuel Martinez. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, flee and elude and unlawful possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

