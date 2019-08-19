2-year-old girl hurt in early morning car crash on Kellogg, Wichita police say

File photo

A toddler was hurt in an early morning car crash on Kellogg, police said.

Emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. to an injury accident on Kellogg at Meridian, Officer Charley Davidson said. Police found a white Chevy Malibu that had struck the median multiple times and had flipped onto its side.

A driver and front-seat passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said. A 2-year-old girl who was also in the car sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW