2-year-old girl hurt in early morning car crash on Kellogg, Wichita police say
A toddler was hurt in an early morning car crash on Kellogg, police said.
Emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. to an injury accident on Kellogg at Meridian, Officer Charley Davidson said. Police found a white Chevy Malibu that had struck the median multiple times and had flipped onto its side.
A driver and front-seat passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said. A 2-year-old girl who was also in the car sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.
