Wichita police officer helps woman in wheelchair cross intersection of Central and Maize

Officer Tristan Fellows helps a woman cross the intersection of Central and Maize. Wichita Police Department

A Wichita police officer helped a woman cross a busy intersection in a photo shared by the police department on Saturday.

The photo shows an officer walking alongside a woman in an electric wheelchair as she crosses the street. An American flag flies in the background.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay shared the photo on his official Facebook page and said it was taken by a passerby as Officer Tristan Fellows helped the lady to cross the busy intersection of Central and Maize.

“We appreciate your compassion and helpfulness Officer Fellows! #copscount” Ramsay said in the post.

