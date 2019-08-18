Man shot, killed in gang-related drive-by shooting. Wichita police search for shooters

File photo

Wichita police are investigating a gang-related drive-by shooting that led to the death of one man early Sunday morning.

Police were called at around 3:20 a.m. to a reported drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of North Woodlawn, Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release. They found a 22-year-old man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, police said. He remained hospitalized in serious condition as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined two groups of people exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartment complex in a gang-related feud. Only the two men were shot. Some apartment buildings and vehicles were damaged.

“Detectives are actively working to identify the individuals involved in this incident,” Wheeler said. “There are no suspect descriptions at this time.”

Anyone with information on the homicide case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.