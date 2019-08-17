Wrong-way driver on Kellogg sends Wichita police officer to the hospital, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Wichita police officer was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after the officer’s vehicle was hit by a truck going the wrong way on Kellogg, police say.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police were responding to a wrong-way driver call at Kellogg and Maize Road, on the west end of Wichita. A white Ford F-350 was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the divided highway, Wichita police spokesman Kevin Wheeler said in an email.

One of the officers responding to the call was hit by the truck as the officer attempted to avoid a head-on collision, Wheeler said.

The truck driver continued west on Kellogg until the truck hit the center median at Kellogg and Meridian, Wheeler said.

The officer went to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released. Both vehicles had to be towed away.

Police say the driver of the truck was James D. Johnson, 58. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, driving under the influence, DUI after a second conviction, hit and run, driving the wrong way on a one-way road and driving on an expired driver’s license, Wheeler said.

The officer’s name was not released.