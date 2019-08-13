Boy charged with killing his mom now facing count of second-degree murder

Hear emergency radio traffic the night Lisa Trimmell was shot According to a Sedgwick County sheriff’s report, an autopsy report and a recording of emergency radio traffic obtained from Broadcastify.com, both Trimmell sons were her home when one fired a handgun at his mother. One son is 14, the other 12. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to a Sedgwick County sheriff’s report, an autopsy report and a recording of emergency radio traffic obtained from Broadcastify.com, both Trimmell sons were her home when one fired a handgun at his mother. One son is 14, the other 12.

Prosecutors this week filed an amended charge against a teen who shot and killed his mother in her sprawling Andover-area home last year.

The boy, who was 14 at the time of the fatal shooting, is now facing the more-severe charge of second-degree murder after the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office filed an amended complaint Monday, juvenile court Judge Patrick Walters said during a Tuesday morning court hearing for the boy. Prosecutors originally charged the teen last month with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 41-year-old Lisa Trimmell on June 20, 2018.

The boy’s defense attorneys are arguing that the teen shot his mother to defend himself and his younger brother against a drunken attack. The boys, then 14 and 12, were alone with their mother when she was killed. The older boy called 911 afterward.

Lisa Trimmell’s autopsy report found she had “acute and chronic alcoholism” and “hepatic cirrhosis” or scarring of the liver and that her blood-alcohol level at the time of the autopsy was 0.185 — more than double the legal limit for driving. Her death was ruled a homicide.

In court Tuesday, Walters said that he would hear a defense motion in January to dismiss the case on the grounds that the boy is immune from prosecution.

Neither the boy’s attorney, Dan Monnat, nor Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s brief hearing. It’s unclear what prompted prosecutors to amend the charge against the boy.

Lisa Trimmell is the late wife of Wichita orthodontist, Justin Trimmell, but the couple was in the throes of a divorce when she was killed.

