Crime & Courts
Drug investigators find illegal alligator in Kansas home; police name him Flash-bang
Kansas narcotics investigators found an illegal alligator in a house when serving a search warrant.
The Junction City Police Department said in a Facebook post that Lt. Cory Odell wrangled the gator on Wednesday while assisting the Drug Operations Group. The alligator was in a home in the 300 block of West Eighth Street while serving a search warrant.
Officers named the alligator Flash-bang before taking him to Milford Nature Center. Police said it is against city ordinance to have exotic animals, including gators, in city limits.
