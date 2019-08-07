Drug investigators find illegal alligator in Kansas home; police name him Flash-bang

Junction City police Lt. Odell wrangled an alligator at a home when law enforcement served a search warrant. Police named the gator Flash-bang. Junction City Police Department

Kansas narcotics investigators found an illegal alligator in a house when serving a search warrant.

The Junction City Police Department said in a Facebook post that Lt. Cory Odell wrangled the gator on Wednesday while assisting the Drug Operations Group. The alligator was in a home in the 300 block of West Eighth Street while serving a search warrant.

Officers named the alligator Flash-bang before taking him to Milford Nature Center. Police said it is against city ordinance to have exotic animals, including gators, in city limits.

