Crime & Courts
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in death of restaurant owner
Wichita police discuss killing of restaurateur Chuck Giles
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips about a Wichita homicide.
According to a news release, an anonymous donor is offering $1,000 through Crime Stoppers for information about the murder of Charles ‘Chuck’ Giles, who was shot in the driveway of his home in Benjamin Hills on July 19.
Giles owned Neighbors Bar and Grill at 2315 W. 21st St. Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said on July 22 that the murder of the restaurateur was a “targeted event ... based on Mr. Giles having money,” and added that money was stolen from Giles.
The reward will be offered to the first individual who provides a tip that leads to an arrest, said Officer Kevin Wheeler. The reward is supplementary to Crime Stopper’s regular cash rewards for felony tips, which range from $50 to $2,500.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, using the P3 app, or online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.
Comments