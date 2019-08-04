Crime & Courts
Teen driver fatally shot near East Central and Washington early Sunday
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A teenage boy was fatally shot while driving north of Old Town early Sunday, Wichita police say.
“At approximately 2:35 a.m. today, officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of East Central,” a Wichita Police Department press release states. “... Officers located a blue pick-up truck being driven by the 17-year-old victim and the victim had sustained a gunshot wound.”
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, the release states. Two other teenagers in the truck were uninjured.
Police say the teens’ blue truck was traveling eastbound on Central when a black pick-up truck started following the vehicle.
“A suspect from the black truck fired multiple times at the blue truck, striking the driver,” the release states.
Police say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Comments