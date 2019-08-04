Teen driver fatally shot near East Central and Washington early Sunday

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teenage boy was fatally shot while driving north of Old Town early Sunday, Wichita police say.

“At approximately 2:35 a.m. today, officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of East Central,” a Wichita Police Department press release states. “... Officers located a blue pick-up truck being driven by the 17-year-old victim and the victim had sustained a gunshot wound.”

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, the release states. Two other teenagers in the truck were uninjured.

Police say the teens’ blue truck was traveling eastbound on Central when a black pick-up truck started following the vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“A suspect from the black truck fired multiple times at the blue truck, striking the driver,” the release states.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.