Teen dad arrested on suspicion of murder after baby dies of brain injuries, KBI says

Jayden S. Silva mug shot
Jayden S. Silva mug shot Courtesy Photo Grant County Sheriff's Office via Kansas Bureau of Investigation

A teenage dad has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of his 1-year-old baby, officials said.

Jayden S. Silva, 18, was arrested Thursday at his Hugoton home on suspicion of juvenile offenses first-degree felony murder and child abuse, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The arrest follows a KBI and Ulysses Police Department investigation into the death of his son, Jaxon Silva.

Jaxon was 13 months old when he died from brain injuries Oct. 6, 2017, at a Wichita hospital, the KBI said. Police had been called Oct. 2 to a Ulysses home, where they found the baby unresponsive.

Silva was booked into the Grant County Jail. The Grant County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

