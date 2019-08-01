Teen dad arrested on suspicion of murder after baby dies of brain injuries, KBI says

Jayden S. Silva mug shot Grant County Sheriff's Office via Kansas Bureau of Investigation

A teenage dad has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of his 1-year-old baby, officials said.

Jayden S. Silva, 18, was arrested Thursday at his Hugoton home on suspicion of juvenile offenses first-degree felony murder and child abuse, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The arrest follows a KBI and Ulysses Police Department investigation into the death of his son, Jaxon Silva.

Jaxon was 13 months old when he died from brain injuries Oct. 6, 2017, at a Wichita hospital, the KBI said. Police had been called Oct. 2 to a Ulysses home, where they found the baby unresponsive.

Silva was booked into the Grant County Jail. The Grant County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

